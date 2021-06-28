Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.05 Million in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.52% of HyreCar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 54,660 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HyreCar news, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $563,502.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,677 shares of company stock worth $1,961,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HyreCar from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $414.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93. HyreCar Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. Research analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

