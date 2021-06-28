Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.33 Million Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $121.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.64. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

