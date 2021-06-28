Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Alleghany by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alleghany by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $672.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $696.38. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $467.55 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

