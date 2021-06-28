Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $318.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $229.72. 659,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,269,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

