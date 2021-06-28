Algert Global LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Argus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

MNST stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.30. 20,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,759. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $67.69 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.