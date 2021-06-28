Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after buying an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after buying an additional 674,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 622,631 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 18,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $551,271.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,860.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,326 shares of company stock worth $8,808,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.81. 908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 233.35 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.