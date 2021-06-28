Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after acquiring an additional 500,839 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

LPG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.61. 5,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,892. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $600.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

