Algert Global LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.08. 452,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,044. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.70 and a 1 year high of $154.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42. The firm has a market cap of $240.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

