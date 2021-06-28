Algert Global LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.41. 659,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,327,910. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.