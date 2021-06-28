Algert Global LLC Buys 2,797 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 153.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. RH accounts for approximately 0.9% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

NYSE:RH traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $691.85. 6,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,634. RH has a twelve month low of $246.50 and a twelve month high of $733.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

