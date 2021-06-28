Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $184.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.44. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

