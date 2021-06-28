Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.49. 8,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,017. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.62. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

