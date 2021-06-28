Alethea Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alethea Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,837 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,478. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

