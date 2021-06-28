Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,617 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. CMS Energy accounts for 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

