Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

