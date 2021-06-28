Akash Network (AKT) Trading 35.4% Higher This Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00010971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $251.85 million and $309,823.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 144,293,777 coins and its circulating supply is 66,150,163 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

