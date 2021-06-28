Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €117.69 ($138.46).

Shares of AIR opened at €110.32 ($129.79) on Monday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €103.73.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

