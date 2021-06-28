AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$34.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$941.78 million and a P/E ratio of 18.27. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Mary Matthews acquired 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$73,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 168,892 shares in the company, valued at C$6,586,788. Also, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

