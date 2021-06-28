AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$34.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$941.78 million and a P/E ratio of 18.27. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$15.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09.
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Mary Matthews acquired 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.00 per share, with a total value of C$73,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 168,892 shares in the company, valued at C$6,586,788. Also, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
