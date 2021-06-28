AGAr (AGAR) Tops One Day Volume of $10,185.00

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. One AGAr coin can now be bought for $281.20 or 0.00815372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AGAr has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. AGAr has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $10,185.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00165706 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,541.20 or 1.00154767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002853 BTC.

AGAr Coin Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

