Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) & XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Head-To-Head Review

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XL Fleet and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 59.58 -$60.61 million N/A N/A Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XL Fleet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XL Fleet and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

XL Fleet presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.94%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 84.09%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67% Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats XL Fleet on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

