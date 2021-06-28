Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $11.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $5.12 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

