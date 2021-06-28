AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 14.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 50.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 404,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 135,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 74.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 222,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. Argus boosted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.