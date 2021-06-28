Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Short Interest Up 871.4% in June

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 871.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Adynxx stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.23. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539. Adynxx has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain.

