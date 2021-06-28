Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Short Interest Up 871.4% in June

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 871.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of Adynxx stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.23. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539. Adynxx has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.
About Adynxx
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Adynxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adynxx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.