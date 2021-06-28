Advisors L.P. Ortelius Acquires 28,076 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 28,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $229,661.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 10th, Advisors L.P. Ortelius acquired 31,529 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $267,681.21.

Trecora Resources stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,325. The stock has a market cap of $202.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.73. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Trecora Resources by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

