adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €363.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €302.19 ($355.51).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at €311.35 ($366.29) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €285.30.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.