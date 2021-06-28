Acumen Capital Analysts Give Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) a C$12.75 Price Target

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) has been given a C$12.75 price target by analysts at Acumen Capital in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of HPS.A traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$5.59 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.37.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

