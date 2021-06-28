Acumen Capital Analysts Give Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) a C$12.75 Price Target

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) has been given a C$12.75 price target by analysts at Acumen Capital in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of HPS.A traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$5.59 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.37.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
