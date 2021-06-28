Accenture plc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.79 Per Share (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $8.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

ACN opened at $294.66 on Monday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $297.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.24. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Accenture by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after buying an additional 107,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

