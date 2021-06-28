Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9459 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $16.03 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACAZF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

