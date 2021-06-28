Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,640,000 after buying an additional 244,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 217,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $50.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

