Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 170,948 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 251,829 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 378,382 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 327,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 283,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $554,948.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 317,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,484. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $945.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

