Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $106,000 in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

PRTK opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.56. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRTK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

