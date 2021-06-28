Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $131,000 Stake in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

NYSEARCA:ESBA opened at $11.97 on Monday. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

