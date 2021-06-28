Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,183,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $178,413,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,775 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

NYSE WORK opened at $44.20 on Monday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

