Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,099 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zovio were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zovio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zovio by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Zovio by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $90.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio Inc has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zovio Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZVO shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

