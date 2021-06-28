Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $41,656,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,178,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $261,087,000 after purchasing an additional 98,139 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 432,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $112.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.57. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

