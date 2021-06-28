$946.90 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will report $946.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $950.00 million and the lowest is $943.80 million. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $825.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,796 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $16,016,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 246,109 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $13,147,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $14,421,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAWW stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. 1,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,654. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.36 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

