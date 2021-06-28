931,578 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 931,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth $386,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth $742,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth $46,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth $2,037,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter worth $2,585,000.

NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

