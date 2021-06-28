8,886 Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after buying an additional 433,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $42.08 on Monday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.96.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.