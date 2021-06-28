8,426 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. National Pension Service increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,220,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,338,000 after buying an additional 53,052 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 104,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $113.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

