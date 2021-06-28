840 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cummins by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Cummins by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 409,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $240.85 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.05 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

