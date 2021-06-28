7,407 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $116.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.54. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.70 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

