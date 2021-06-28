675 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $363.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

