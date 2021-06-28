6,676 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ABB by 9,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in ABB by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ABB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.