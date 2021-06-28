6,633 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,633 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

InMode stock opened at $96.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.03. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

