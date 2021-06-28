620,000 Shares in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Bought by Harspring Capital Management LLC

Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 620,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000. MBIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MBIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in MBIA by 40.2% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 844,480 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of MBIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,882,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 50,864 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 995,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MBIA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $206,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,386. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market cap of $589.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.10.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

