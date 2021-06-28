$6.38 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post $6.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.75 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $27.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

