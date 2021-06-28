580 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 318,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $380.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.55.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

