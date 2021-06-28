52,270 Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,270 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth $176,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth $291,000.

Shares of NYSE:SCR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. 26,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $43.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 280.86% and a negative return on equity of 196.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie began coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

