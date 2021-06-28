51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 51job by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in 51job by 506,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,519,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in 51job by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 51job by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $78.00 on Monday. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.68.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.