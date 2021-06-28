51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 51job by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of 51job by 506,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter worth $24,519,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of 51job by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of 51job by 40.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBS stock opened at $78.00 on Monday. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

